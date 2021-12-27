West Shore Cafe to Ring in 2022 with murder mystery party

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – New Year’s Eve revelers are invited to ring in 2022 with a Murder Mystery dinner party at West Shore Cafe this year. Presented by the Murder Mystery Company of Los Angeles, the evening will include a fun evening of costumes, intrigue, fun, a three course pre-fixe dinner prepared by the West Shore Cafe culinary team, and a cash bar.

“Midnight at the Masquerade,” will encourage guests to trade clues, gather information, and solve the “crime” before the masked menace gets away! Evening wear, ball gowns, Venetian masks, suits and tuxes are what to wear to this festive event.

The pre-fixe menu will start with an anjou pear salad with radicchio, endive, candied walnuts, Point Reyes blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Dinner will feature braised short rib with roasted garlic mash, roasted root vegetables and natural jus, followed by chef’s choice dessert. Vegetarian options are available upon request, and those with special dietary requirements are encouraged to include them in the reservation notes when booking the 8:00 p.m. reservation through OpenTable. Murder Mystery dinner guests will also enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne to toast the New Year at midnight.

Tickets are available for $159 plus tax and gratuity per person for guests ages 21+ by advance reservation only. Learn more and book reservations at westshorecafe.com.