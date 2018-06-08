Home on Lake Tahoe West Shore damaged by fire

TAHOMA, Calif. – Firefighters managed to contain a blaze that broke out Thursday morning to a single residence.

Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and North Tahoe Fire Protection District were dispatched to a two-story residential structure fire near Antelope Way and Alder Street on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe at about 9:48 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure 50 percent involved. All residents were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and contain the fire to the single residence.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and related to hobby work being performed by the occupant. The occupant escaped unharmed.