Westbound US 50 remains closed in Stateline following explosion on Sunday (video)

The two westbound lanes of U.S. 50 in Stateline remain closed Tuesday morning after an underground explosion early Sunday morning.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the highway is open to eastbound traffic, while westbound traffic is being routed around the casino corridor. There is no estimated time for fully reopening the highway.

An explosion occurred in a power conduit around 5 a.m. Sunday under the highway outside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Video posted to YouTube shows smoke pouring out from under the highway before a loud bang and flash of light.

The blast initially left about 400 NV Energy customers without power. As of Tuesday morning, power had been restored to all NV Energy customers in Stateline.

No injuries were reported.