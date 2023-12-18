Wet conditions this week; Lake Wind Advisory in effect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The storm that arrived to the Lake Tahoe Basin on Sunday is expected to continue bringing rain and snow through the week.

“A pair of warm and wet systems will impact the region over the next 48-60 hours,” a National Weather Service Reno office report stated.

“[The first] is forecast to open and lift northeastward today and bring our first wave of showers with high elevation snows. There will not be much of a break between it and the second system which will drop southward off the Calif. coast late tonight and Wednesday,” the report continued.

Truckee and lake level communities will likely see mostly rain. Snow is expected continue to blanket the ridges and is forecast to drop only as low as 7,200 ft. on Tuesday night.

“A few rain showers are possible on Wednesday. Then we could see drier weather through Monday the 25th. There is a slight chance of snow showers on Friday the 22nd, so we’ll keep an eye on that,” an Open Snow report said.

The odds of a white Christmas as looking low at this point.

A lake wind advisory was issued starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 lasting through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and waves 1 to 3 feet,” the advisory states.

Traffic is not currently impacted by the weather. To track traffic updates, visit roads.dot.ca.gov and nvroads.com.