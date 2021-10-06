Wet, cool weather expected for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wet and cool weather is on its way.

A weather pattern change begins Wednesday with much cooler temperatures and periods of rain and snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said Wednesday morning in a special statement.

The service said confidence is increasing for rain and high elevation snow Thursday into Friday and the best chances for heavier precipitation will be along the eastern Sierra into western Nevada south of Interstate 80. Several inches of snow is possible for higher elevations in the Sierra.

The high temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees below normal from Thursday into Saturday with temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Winds in the 20-30 mph range will last through Friday, possibly into the weekend.

There is a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday that increases to 50% on Thursday and up to 60% on Friday.

Sunday is forecast to be clear and sunny with the high around 57.

A second, colder system could arrive in the region on Monday and hard freezes are likely.

Snow levels will fall to the valley floors but there is still a wide range in the weather simulations but the service said to be ready for potential snow.