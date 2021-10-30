Wet weather douses Tahoe fire restrictions

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thanks to recent precipitation, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has lifted enhanced fire restrictions on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Although the Forest Service has lifted the restrictions imposed last June due to extremely dry conditions, year-round camping and campfire restrictions remain in effect.

Under year-round camping and campfire restrictions, wood and charcoal fires are only permitted within metal rings and grills in developed recreation sites, most of which are now closed for winter. Unless restricted, portable pressurized gas stoves and appliances with an on/off valve are permitted with a valid California Campfire Permit. The year-round Camping and Campfire Restriction Forest Order can be found at go.usa.gov/xexun . California Campfire Permits may be obtained online at http://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/ .

Information about private and state land fire restrictions, regulated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, is available at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/current-burn-status/ or from local fire districts.

More information about Basin fire restrictions is available at go.usa.gov/xexuV .

As a reminder, the Caldor Fire Closure Order remains in effect to ensure public safety due to ongoing hazards within the Caldor Fire perimeter. The Caldor Fire Closure Order and map are posted on the unit’s home page at http://www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu .