What do our kids care about? Drawn Out art exhibition to fundraise for causes chosen by students

Recently, local artist Shelley Zenter visted the South Tahoe Middle and High School art classes and posed the question: ‘What do you care about?’

“Initial silence, and many blank faces left me wondering if collective screen hypnosis had robbed them of their capacity to see the larger world,” Zenter wrote.

However, Zenter found that the artwork the students created in response to the question she posed told heartfelt, blunt, emotional, angry, desolate, compassionate, and above all, honest stories of their hearts.

In stark contrast to the artful rhetoric of adults in power, these images tell the story of how young people haven’t yet lost the confidence to use their creativity to express how they feel.

“We all make art as children, until some of us get a message that we’re no good at art, and it’s not a worthwhile use of our time on this earth,” Zenter wrote. “Against the backdrop of genocide in Gaza, and students worldwide making a stand against it, we can see that young people’s voices are important and absolutely do count. This is their world after all, and they are the generation who will suffer the consequences of this trauma.”

After the Caldor Fire of 2021, Zenter made charcoal drawings for an exhibition named, ‘Call and Response’ at Lake Tahoe Community College as a way for her to remind herself and the community of the power of art in helping to process a traumatic event.

To showcase the art students made, the Drawn Out Art Exhibition and Fundraising Event will be held on May 31 from 5-7 p.m. Proceeds from sales will be donated to a cause of the student’s choice, and the art departments of each school. Art teachers Brian Principato and Matt Kauffman will join Zentner to exhibit their work alongside the children’s.

“What I see in Tahoe parents and teachers though, is a genuine mission to teach their kids respect, land stewardship, tolerance and kindness. Maybe it’s because many of us came here as travelers, and that mindset has remained. Perhaps the altitude can bring us above the noise and chaos of the lives we escaped, so the quieter voices can have an opportunity to be heard. We can draw them out by listening and encouraging them to work with their hands. One of those small, persistent voices could be the next Greta Thunberg or Malala Yousafzai. Wouldn’t that be amazing?” Zenter wrote in a press release about the event.