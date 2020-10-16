What is Maskne, and How Can I Protect Myself From it?

The Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute, your trusted local skin care experts for more than 20 years in the Greater Reno-Tahoe area, is seeing many patients come in with acne and skin irritation caused by wearing masks. So, as dermatology experts, we’re providing some information and tips on protecting your skin when wearing a mask.

What is Maskne?

The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) explains that while masks play a vital role in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, they can also be hard on your skin. This may cause problems that range from acne and peeling skin to rashes and itchiness.

Maskne is a new diagnosis acne breakout caused by wearing a face mask regularly. Commonly, the acne appears along the nose, cheeks, jawline, and chin – the precise spots where your mask hits your face.

Can I Prevent Maskne?

Like many other skin conditions, including acne, some people are more prone to it than others. But here are some tips from your local Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Hovenic, M.D.:

1. Wash Your Face Every Day

Dr. Hovenic explains, “The most important thing you need to do every single day at the end of the day is to wash your face. You want to get off the dirt and the oil, and for this, we recommend a gentle facial cleanser like EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser or ALASTIN Skincare® Gentle Cleanser, which you can get at our office.”

2. Moisturize

In general, many of us may experience dry skin with an increase in handwashing and weather getting colder in the fall. It’s important to help your skin stay moisturized by using extra moisturizer after washing your face as well as before and after wearing a mask.

3. Continue Your Dermatology Treatment Plan

If you have a skin condition such as acne or rosacea, you want to continue the treatment plan as it can help keep the condition more under control. If you have a skin condition and don’t have a skin care plan, it’s a good idea to see an experienced Skin Care Provider to get one created for you and your needs.

