What is the Fire Service – A Sneak Peek

Agencies:

Federal, State, County, and Local agencies provide fire protection services. Local fire agencies, also referred to as local government, are municipal fire agencies that have stations located in your neighborhood. Local Government agencies are considered “all-risk” and provide a wide array of emergency services.

All-Risk:

Local Government fire agencies are home to dedicated personnel. In this area, we provide structural, vehicle, and wildland fire suppression; ambulance and/or paramedic engine services; technical rescue including vehicle extrication, rope, still and swift water, ice rescue, trench and confined space, and backcountry and avalanche rescue. We also provide prevention services including code enforcement, fuels reduction and public education. Personnel in our region are exceptionally well trained and equipped to address a wide variety of emergencies.

Department vs. District:

In our area, we have both Departments and Districts. The difference is a Fire Department is typically an entity under a larger organization, governed by a board that oversees a variety of services. This could be a city or a community service district. A Fire District is typically governed by a board that is exclusive to that entity. Fire Districts in our region include North Tahoe, North Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Lake Valley and Tahoe Douglas, whereas Northstar, Olympic Valley and South Lake Tahoe are Fire Departments.

Staffing:

Staffing varies with the area and community served. In larger departments, it is common to have a crew assigned specifically to one type of apparatus (i.e. an engine, truck, rescue or ambulance). While we collectively have all of those apparatus in our region, we take a “cross staffing” approach. In this model, there might be a few types of apparatus at a station, but only enough personnel to staff one or two of the apparatus. In this case, the crew will respond in the most appropriate apparatus for the incident.

Apparatus:

There is a wide variety of apparatus in the fire service and it generally depends on the area and community served as to what type of apparatus an agency has. Each apparatus follows an industry

standard that dictates how it is equipped including pump and water capacities, ladder and hose compliments, etc. While most apparatus can meet a variety of needs, each is typically designed with a specific intent. The following is typical of the apparatus commonly used in our region.

Fire Engines:

Type 1: This is the quintessential fire apparatus designed to fight structure fires. These typically have pumps capable of flowing between 1000-2000 gallons per minute (GPM) and water tank capacities of 300-500 gallons. Locally, most are 4WD and are also equipped to respond to a broad range of needs that include medical and technical rescue needs.

Type 3: This engine is designed to suppress wildland fires, and locally all are 4WD. It is smaller and nimbler than a Type 1 and typically has a 500 GPM pump and 500-600 gallon water tank capacity.

Fire Trucks:

Fire Trucks have aerial ladders that are mounted to the apparatus on a turntable and controlled/deployed by hydraulic rams and a mechanical pulley/cable system. The ladders often extend to around 100 feet.

Water Tenders:

This apparatus is mainly designed to carry water to remote areas where a water source is unavailable. Most water tenders have pumps ranging from 500-1000 GPM, with water tank capacities from 1500-3000 gallons.

Rescue:

Specialty apparatus equipped to respond to medical emergencies, vehicle accidents/extrication, or technical rescues (rope, water, ice, confined space, trench).

Other:

Other fire apparatus in our region: Type 6 engine, fire boat, OHV, utility and command vehicle, over-the-snow-vehicle, raft, drone, e-bikes, and of course ambulance.

Alarms:

An “alarm” is a means to determine the level of a response. A “first alarm” is the minimum response for a specific incident. There is no upper limit of alarms. Each agency pre-establishes what resources are on each type and level of alarm, which is provided to the dispatch center. A typical first alarm assignment for a fire alarm in our region is two engines, an ambulance, and a battalion chief. A vehicle accident might be the same, but a rescue could be substituted for an engine. Subsequent alarms will complement the first alarm resource. Resources such as a helicopter or boat can be specifically requested.

There are many other components to how the fire service works, but this is a sneak peek into a few of the main functions of the fire service that serves our region.