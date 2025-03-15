What is the Fire Service – Joining the Fire Service

Becoming a firefighter is more than just a career choice – it’s a calling. Firefighters consistently report high job satisfaction, finding deep fulfillment in public service. In addition to the rewarding nature of the work, they enjoy competitive salaries, excellent health and retirement benefits, and flexible schedules. However, becoming a firefighter requires hard work, extensive training, and a strong commitment to helping others.

While there are frequent openings, the firefighting career field is very competitive. How will you stand out and where do you start?

The Basics:

1. Meet basic requirements

To be eligible to become a firefighter, you will need a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and to be at least 18 years old. It is not common in our area, but some departments offer a junior firefighter explorer program for younger candidates.

2. Get your Emergency Medical Technician Certificate (EMT).

This course is usually a one semester evening class at a local community college. This is a nationally recognized accreditation and is a prerequisite to work for any firefighting job or enroll in most Firefighter Academies. An EMT course will teach you how to provide emergency care in a pre-hospital setting. https://www.tmcc.edu/ , https://ncti.edu/ , https://www.sierracollege.edu/ , http://ltcc.edu/

3. Enroll in a Fire Academy

Entry-level firefighter certifications, like Firefighter I, are typically earned through a six-month course that covers basic skills and prepares students to work as firefighters. After being hired, you may still be required to attend the department’s academy. Students may also earn transferable college credits. http://ltcc.edu/ , https://www.tmcc.edu/ , http://www.butte.edu/ , https://www.sierracollege.edu/

4. Get in good physical condition

Members of our communities are often in good physical health, but the demands of a firefighter are very specific. The CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test) is a standardized test that involves stair climb, hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forcible entry, search and rescue, and ceiling breach and pull. It is important to properly prepare for the test and for the physical nature of the job. These tests are regularly offered in many different locations in California and Nevada. https://www.fctconline.org/cpat/

Increase your odds:

Go to paramedic school

Paramedic school is a significant commitment but is required for many firefighter jobs. The majority of calls for service that are run by fire departments are EMS related. The one-year paramedic program will provide the education and skills necessary for pre-hospital care, including cardiac monitoring, intubation and drug administration. Paramedic school can be a financial commitment, so if you are considering it, do some research and plan ahead. This is a Nationally recognized license. https://www.remsahealth.com/education/paramedic/ , https://ncti.edu/paramedic-training-by-state/

Other things to consider:

· Stay out of trouble

· Keep your social media nose clean

· Be fiscally responsible

· Get involved in your community

The requirements to become a firefighter can seem daunting, but it’s a level playing field and you stand as good of a chance as the next person. If this is a career that interests you, I encourage you to look into it, start with one of basics noted above and talk to firefighters.

Respectfully,

Brad Chisholm

Fire Chief

Olympic Valley Fire Department