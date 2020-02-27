Live it up: What to do with your extra day this leap year

Leap day origins date back to the days of Julius Caesar and the tradition of an extra day in February still happens today — this weekend in fact.

It just so happens that leap day occurs on a Saturday this year giving us a weekend day to seize.

Here are some ideas for your extra day in 2020.

Prepare for year-round outdoor adventures

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is hosting a Snow Camping 101 class. Snow camping is a lot more than just building an igloo and trying to stay warm with whiskey. This class teaches the fundamentals about fun and safe winter recreation.

The class will consist of classroom and out on-the-field experiences.

The course is for new or seasoned wilderness explorers. It will cover topics such as planning for weather, proper clothing, survival, travel, navigation and more.

The cost $150 for aspiring TRTA members and $130 for members.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.

Pay tribute to the Dead

Spend your day reminiscing about one of the greatest cult bands ever.

Casual Dogs will be performing a tribute to the Grateful Dead at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House.

Support charity

Spend your time helping others for the Leap Day Charity at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

The South Shore mountain resort is throwing a party to help raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. There will be a live charity raffle.

Enjoy a spring-feeling day on the mountain and celebrate with an Apres party that includes a taco bar, chili, beer, and wine.

Some of the items being raffled are a 3-day houseboat trip to Lake Shasta, two San Jose Sharks tickets, two night beachfront stay at the Beach Retreat & Lodge and more.

Enjoy the mountain, food and drinks while supporting an important cause.

Make your day a little sweeter

It sure feels like ice cream season, right? Baked Bear is holding a ribbon cutting event on leap day.

The business in the Heavenly Village is celebrating new ownership by giving out free scoops of ice cream until 6 p.m.

If you buy two cookies, you can upgrade to an ice cream sandwich. Stop by Heavenly Village to make your Leap Day a bit sweeter.

Watch a parade on North shore

The SnowFest Parade supports local organizations with extravagant floats and music.

Come enjoy a day with the community. The best float in the parade even wins $1,000.

The Blue Agave will have a perfect spot for parade viewers.

Before the parade, hangout with some firefighters at the North Lake Tahoe Firefighter’s SnowFest 2020 Pancake Breakfast. There will be pancakes, sausage and coffee.

All proceeds benefit the North Lake Tahoe Firefighters Association.

Take an icy dip

If you are feeling extra brave jump in frigid Lake Tahoe for the 32nd Annual Polar Bear Swim at Garwoods.

Garwoods will have complimentary appetizers and a raffle.

There will be a special tribute before the race to Dr. Jeff Hartman who is Garwood’s most loyal “polar bear.”

For more information, visit http://www.garwoods.com.

Watch a popular local band

One of Tahoe’s original bars, Divided Sky, is hosting local band Mescalito for leap day.

Mescalito will have special guest Steve Adams from ALO along with Tommy G also performing.

Tickets are available at Divided Sky.

And keep in mind that Mescalito’s shows tend to sell out quickly.

Take in history at Incline Village

For all the history fans, Mark Twain and Snowshoe Thompson will be making a long awaited appearance at the Tunnel Creek Lodge in Incline Village.

Okay, it might not be the actual Mark Twain and Snowshoe Thompson but it will be two actors named McAvoy Layne and Mike Trute who really get into character.

The night will consist of history, wine and chili as these two share their stories and adventures of old Nevada.

Tickets are $45 which can be purchased at the Incline Visitors Center.

Take a leap of love

Take the leap at 8,200 feet for Squaw Valley’s Leap of Love.

Get married or renew your vows on the High Camp Upper Deck and have your reception at the mountain top of Olympic Museum with views of the Sierra and the lake.

Following the ceremony, there will be a Leap of Love photoshoot with light appetizers, wedding cake, sparkling wine and beer.

Newlyweds are encouraged to take their first run back down the mountain together. This unique opportunity only comes around every four years. Does that mean you only have to celebrate every four years?

Legend has it, that St. Patrick designated leap day, the day the women are supposed to do the proposal.

For more details and pricing visit http://www.squawalpine.com/events-things-do/leap-love.

Head to the backcountry

If you rather spend your day in solitude, get out in the backcountry.

While it is still February, the weather feels a bit more like May. Snowshoe, hike, split board, cross country, whatever mode of transport, get out and experience a bit of unscathed nature and maybe even get the chance to catch a glimpse of Tahoe’s wildlife.

After all, that’s one of the reasons we locals love Tahoe so much.