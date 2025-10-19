What to know about alcohol and diabetes

Navigating life with diabetes is no small task. While millions of people across the globe living with diabetes enjoy full lives, such individuals recognize they must remain vigilant in regard to the foods they eat to protect their short- and long-term health.

While food might be a focal point of life for people with diabetes, it’s just as important that such individuals monitor the beverages they consume. That’s particularly important regarding alcohol. The American Diabetes Association® urges individuals with diabetes to discuss alcohol consumption with their physicians. While the ADA notes there’s no universal rule regarding diabetes and alcohol consumption, the National Library of Medicine reports there are risks involved when individuals with diabetes consume alcohol.

Alcohol and blood sugar levels

Consuming alcohol can lower blood sugar. The liver is a vital organ that releases glucose into the blood stream as necessary to ensure blood sugar levels remain normal. But the liver also is responsible for breaking down alcohol, and during that process it ceases releasing glucose. That can cause blood sugar levels to drop quickly, leaving people at risk for hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Individuals who are taking certain diabetes medicines or insulin can be in danger of developing seriously low blood sugar, which the ADA notes can occur even hours after a person finishes their last drink. Drowsiness, confusion and difficulty walking are some of the symptoms of hypoglycemia.

Alcohol and diabetes medications

Alcohol can interfere with diabetes medicine. The NLM notes that alcohol can interfere with the effects of some diabetes medicines. When prescribed medications for diabetes, individuals should discuss the potential side effects of alcohol consumption while taking the drugs. Individuals who drink while taking certain diabetes medications may be at risk for hypoglycemia.

Additional risk factors

Alcohol tends to be calorie-heavy, which can contribute to weight gain that makes it more difficult to manage diabetes. Alcohol also tends to be high in carbohydrates, which can raise blood sugar levels. High blood sugar also is known as hyperglycemia, which is marked by insufficient insulin levels or the inability of the body to utilize insulin effectively.

Weight gain is not the only potential threat linked to the high calorie content of alcoholic beverages. The NLM notes that calories from alcohol are stored in the liver as fat, which can make liver cells more insulin-resistant and increase blood sugar levels over time.

The dynamic between alcohol and diabetes is complicated. Individuals with diabetes are urged to discuss alcohol consumption with their physicians prior to having a drink.