What to know about this year’s celebrity golf tournament

Patrick Mahomes practices on Thursday.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tony Romo is going for a three-peat after dominating last year and winning a thriller the year before. The $500 million man, Patrick Mahomes, is making his American Century Championship debut. Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers, John Smoltz, they’re all back this year.

There are about 80 celebrities in the field and they will all be playing like it’s a regular afternoon stroll through the links with no spectators — aside from the NBC cameras broadcasting the event to millions in the country over the three days, July 10-12.

There are no fans allowed this year on the course, but the action can still be watched by boat on holes 17 and 18, but restrictions are in place and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be lining the beach making sure nobody steps foot onto the course at Edgewood Tahoe.

Following are boating restrictions, first round player pairings, odds and much more.

Boating restrictions

If you’re going to watch the tournament at holes 17 and 18, ACC officials are encouraging the country to show how to party responsibly.

They are asking boaters to follow guidelines to help keep everybody safe.

Maintain space between all boats – do not tie up together.

Do not disembark from boats when adjacent to the golf course. To maintain social distancing, no one can be allowed on the beach. For everyone’s safety and enjoyment please cooperate with beach security personnel.

Like a life jacket, bring, and wear, a mask.

Please remind each other to “party smartly.”

Please refrain from throwing balls or other sports memorabilia to celebrities to autograph.

Players will not be allowed to retrieve objects to maintain safe handling and reduce “touches.”

Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Ray Romano, Alfonso Ribeiro, and Larry the Cable Guy are just a few of the 80 sports and entertainment stars in the tournament.

First-timers players include Chris Harrison of The Bachelor, Adrian Beltre, Chase Utley, Brian McCann, Cooper Kupp, and Andrew Whitworth.

Tournament betting odds

Tony Romo is the favorite at 5‑to‑6. Mulder is 5‑to‑2. Derek Lowe is 12‑to‑1. Mardy Fish is 12‑to‑1. Steph Curry, 18‑to‑1. John Smoltz, 30‑to‑1. Dell Curry 100‑to‑1. Jerome Bettis 500‑to‑1. Charles Barkley 7500‑to‑1.

ACC will be broadcasted by NBC Sports and live streamed from NBC Sports App

Friday, July 10 –

2-5 p.m. – NBCSN (live)

7-10 p.m. – Golf Channel (encore)

Saturday, July 11 –

12-3 p.m. – NBC (live)

7-10 p.m. – Golf Channel (encore)

Sunday, July 12 –

12-3 p.m. – NBC (live)

7-10 p.m. – Golf Channel (encore)

Scoring – Modified Stableford Format converted to points

Double Eagle 10 points

Hole in One 8 points

Eagle 6 points

Birdie 3 points

Par 1 point

Bogey 0 points

Double Bogey -2 points

2019 scores

Tony Romo won the 2019 American Century Championship with 71 points followed by Mark Mulder with 61 points and Mardy Fish with 57 points.

4th Derek Lowe 57 points

5th Jack Wagner 55 points

6th Case Keenum 54 points

7th Steph Curry 50 points

8th Jeremy Roenick 50 points

9th Mike Modano 49 points

10th Adam Thielen 49 points

For more information or a complete list of players, visit http://www.americancenturychampionship.com.

Trivia

