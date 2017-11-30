What you can’t miss in Tahoe this winter

As the seasons transition and holidays approach, the amount of entertainment offered around the Tahoe Basin increases dramatically. Whether you're a die-hard partier, enjoy live music or want to relax with the family, there's something for you.

Here's what to expect from North and South shores in the coming months.

#HelloSnow

For the first time ever Heavenly Mountain Resort is launching an approximate two-week celebration known as #HelloSnow, which will kick off the beginning of ski season. The non-stop party — which starts Monday, Dec. 4 — features on-mountain music and daily après-ski parties, culminating in the #HelloSnowFest on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The reggae festival features music from Tomorrow's Bad Seeds, Thrive and Sublime tribute 40oz To Freedom. #HelloSnowFest lasts from noon to 5 p.m. and will serve craft beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery and Kona Brewing Co., in addition to having food trucks stationed at the base of the tram. Learn more online at http://www.skiheavenly.com.

entertainers at the casinos

Tahoe casinos will showcase the talents of renowned performers as the holiday season nears its peak. MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa welcomes comedian Daniel Tosh on Friday, Dec. 15, and musicians Tower of Power, Beth Hart and Mike Gordon all perform at the start of the new year.

Also in Stateline, Harrah's Lake Tahoe kicks off winter entertainment with MarchFourth on Thursday, Dec. 14, and a nearly two-week run from Elvis Presley tribute One Night with the King Dec. 19-30. The venue will later welcome '80s and '90s tributes, along with Jim Breuer, Dark Star Orchestra and Penn & Teller.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino continues the South Shore fun with gigs from "American Idol" winner Lee DeWyze on Friday, Dec. 15, and Zion I on Saturday, Dec. 16, before welcoming Gilby Clarke of Guns N' Roses and an '80s tribute later in the month.

On Tahoe's North Shore, Crystal Bay Casino hosts live music every weekend (and it's often free!), and Rambo Party Productions hosts the sixth annual Wigs and Onesies party at Tahoe Biltmore on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Learn more about each of the gigs on the venues' respective websites.

Seasonal cinema

With winter comes the influx of snow- and holiday-themed movies. Apart from Lake Tahoe AleWorX and FNCTN's weekly Sierra Cinemas events (which include upcoming screenings of "The Polar Express," "Elf" and various ski movies), South Shore hosts viewings of additional winter movies: For example, latest Warren Miller ski film — "Line of Descent" — shows at Harrah's Lake Tahoe on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, at 7:30 p.m.

A week later, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa opens its doors for the annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival, which takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 9. Enjoy an evening filled with short videos of the best outdoor adventures — we're sure skiing, snowboarding, climbing and biking will all make appearances.

Learn more about each event at http://www.facebook.com/laketahoealeworx, http://www.harrahstahoe.com and http://www.montbleuresort.com.

Family fun

For all the families with young kids, the holiday season is your time to shine. Heavenly Village continues its annual tradition of Heavenly Holidays, held at the base of the gondola from Dec. 18-31. Including ice sculptors, visits with Santa, ice-skating, magic and more, it's the perfect atmosphere for all ages.

Barton Health's Festival of Trees and Lights enters its ninth year of bringing the spirit of giving to the Tahoe Basin — with a tree-decorating competition, local entertainment, Santa and more. The bash began Thursday, Nov. 30 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 3. Get the details at http://www.festivaloftreeslaketahoe.com.

Tahoe Beach Retreat & Lodge transforms into Winter Wonderland with a multitude of festivities throughout the month of December. Enjoy family (and pet) photos with Santa, building gingerbread houses, eating cookies and s'mores and crafting with visitors and the community on-site. A full calendar is available at http://www.tahoebeachretreat.com.

On the North Shore, Squaw Valley kicks off Christmas-themed festivities at the start of December with the PlumpJackSport Fashion Show & Winemakers Dinner, pet photos with Santa Paws, reindeer games, horse-drawn sleigh rides, storytelling and much, much more. View the complete schedule at http://www.squawalpine.com.

Truckee's Northstar California Resort begins holiday celebrations on Friday, Dec. 1 — the same day it is currently slotted to begin lift operations for the season — with the first Noel Nights and a tree lighting ceremony. Learn more at http://www.northstarcalifornia.com.

New Year's Eve

Of course, Tahoe is one of the hottest places to spend New Year's Eve. SnowGlobe Music Festival returns to South Shore for its seventh year, featuring headliners Zedd, Travis Scott, Porter Robinson, E-40 and more. The three-night bash begins Friday, Dec. 29, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 31.

There will also be countless parties in Stateline: From the family-friendly gondola ball drop at Heavenly Village, to The Loft's 21-and-over adult party and the mix of parties at the casinos, there's a little something for everyone.

At Crystal Bay Casino, jam band Leftover Salmon will headline entertainment to ring in 2018. The group takes the stage along with Dead Winter Carpenters on Saturday, Dec. 30, and shares the limelight with The Mother Hips on New Year's Eve.

There's much to look forward to in the coming months.