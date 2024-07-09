What’s happening across the street from McDonald’s?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The newly chainlink wrapped property across Highway 50 from McDonalds between IHOP and the Postmarc Hotel and Spa Suites has many wonder what’s going on there.
The property, consisting of two parcels, is receiving housing.
According to city Planning Manager John Hitchcock, the Planning Commission has approved a 14-unit condominium project, called South Lake Tahoe Townhomes.
The tentative map lays out three buildings.
The property owner and developer is California company, SLRV Investments, LLC.
The project within the Tourist Core Area Plan boundaries will supply market rate units. None will be deed restricted.
Since the project is in tourist core area, units will not be subject to Measure T, which prohibits short-term vacation home rentals in residential neighborhoods.
The city expects the project to be completed late summer or early fall next year.
