What’s new at The Golf Courses at Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Golf Courses at Incline Village™ will see new leadership team taking over golf operations at the award-winning Incline Village Championship and Mountain Golf Courses for the 2024 golf season.

Timothy Sands, PGA, was recently hired as the General Manager of Golf Operations for the Incline Village General Improvement District, which owns both courses. Sands has spent his career in the golf industry working with both non-profit and for-profit golf operations, and plans to focus on maintaining the high level of customer service the Incline Village courses have been known for, while making operations more efficient for residents and visitors looking to play a round of golf.

Hole 18 at the Championship Course. Provided / Golf Courses at Incline Village

“I feel very fortunate to have landed in this community because of the beauty it offers over each season,” Sands said. “This community offers great experiences for all, and I will work hard to ensure our golf courses continue to provide the high level of service our residents and guests expect.”

In addition to Sands’ hiring, the Golf Courses at Incline Village have promoted Robert Bruce, PGA, to the role of Senior Head Golf Professional this season. Rob has served in various roles at the golf courses the past nine years, most recently as the First Assistant Golf Professional, and brings continuity and a deep understanding of golf operations and customer expectations for both courses. He looks forward to continuing to grow tournament operations and customer service initiatives.

The Incline Village golf courses are also happy to welcome Donny Ohu back for a second season as the Assistant Golf Professional at the Mountain Golf Course. Donny has over 10 years of experience in the golf industry and is eager to continue growing the popularity of golf locally through the innovative programs and clinics the Mountain Course hosts each summer.

Hole 3 at the Mountain Course. Provided / Golf Courses at Incline Village

Finally, Ashley Wood, PGA, returns for another season as the Head of Player Development for the Incline Village Golf Academy. In her role, Ashley oversees all instruction and golf clinic development, including private lessons and popular programs such as Get Golf Ready, Women’s Chip & Sip clinics, and the PGA Junior League and Junior golf camps. New this season, she has introduced a number of fun, non-traditional golf clinics designed to appeal to a wide range of golfers and potential golfers.

New hitting surfaces coming to Championship Course driving range

The Incline Village Championship Golf Course driving range will be getting new and upgraded hitting mats this summer. Scheduled to be installed in late June, the new artificial turf mats will provide an enhanced experience for golfers looking to warm up before their round or practice their swing at the Championship Course driving range.

Opening dates

Golf season is upon us, with the Incline Village Championship Golf Course now open for the season, along with The Grille. The Incline Village Mountain Golf Course is scheduled to open on Friday, May 24.