When will weed consumption lounges open in South Lake Tahoe?

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Newly passed ordinance amendments allow cannabis opportunities to reach a new high. Cannabis beverages, tasty bites, and an April 20 projected opening date comprise a sampling of plans one dispensary in the the city is making as they gear up offerings for a weed consumption lounge.

The Tahoe Wellness Center is planning a soft opening debuting phase one of their on-site consumption lounge on the unofficial weed holiday, April 20. Owner Cody Bass explains phase one will encompass weed consumption with a few cannabis beverages available. Eventually the lounge will offer smaller bites of food with phase two in the form of tapas for the hungry patron.

As of now, Tahoe Green does not have plans for a consumption lounge, but does plan on providing curbside delivery in the future, something these amendments also allow for. Curbside delivery was temporarily provided during the pandemic.

Tahoe Wellness Center started offering curbside delivery earlier this month.

The Tribune reached out to Cannablue and Embarc and is awaiting a response, but will provide updates as their plans unfold.

City Council made the final decision at their meeting on Jan. 23, amending the city’s Cannabis Ordinance, Public Safety License Ordinance, and Clean Indoor Air Act Ordinance. This allowed the on-site consumption of weed, with a certain restrictions.

Patrons must be 21 years or older. Lounge operations hours cannot go past 2 a.m. with cannabis sales ending at 10 p.m. The sale or consumption of alcohol and tobacco is prohibited in the lounges. Employees must be in the consumption area at all times, cut-off service to impaired customers, assist customers to avoid over-consumption of edibles, as well as provide options for a safe ride home.

The ordinance became effective on February 22, 30 days after it was voted in after much discussion. In order to operate a lounge, businesses must apply for an amended public safety license. If the addition of the consumption lounge increases floor area used for retail, businesses must also apply for an amended cannabis use permit and get the space approved through the Planning Commission.

Before the police chief can approve an amendment to the public safety license for on-site consumption, businesses must show a site plan that meets certain criteria. Some of these requirements include lounge placement in a separate space away from the retail area. The lounge must have a separate secure entrance and must have adequate ventilation to prevent smoke to other areas of the business or neighboring businesses. Additionally, the lounge cannot be visible from a public space.