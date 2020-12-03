Where to find Christmas trees around Lake Tahoe

While some Christmas-enthusiasts already have their tree up complete with lights and ornaments, many are searching this month for their perfect trees. While Lake Tahoe doesn’t have any Christmas Tree Farms in the basin, there are other options for finding your tree whether you prefer simple or a Clark Griswold-style tree.

CUT YOUR OWN TREE

Christmas tree permits for National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin went on sale Nov. 16 and by the next day they were sold out. Two thousand online permits were issued on a first-come, first-served basis by the Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and there will be no additional permits will be authorized for this season. Eldorado National Forest’s Christmas tree permits are also already sold out for the season.

However, the surrounding forests, Tahoe National Forest and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are still selling permits.

Areas open to Christmas tree hunting are American River Ranger District, Sierraville Ranger District, Truckee Ranger District and the Yuba River Ranger District.

USDA Forest Service Christmas tree permits for the Tahoe National Forest are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has tree hunting areas in Austin-Tonopah Ranger District, Bridgeport Ranger District, Carson Ranger District, Ely Ranger District and the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District.

USDA Forest Service Christmas tree permits for Humboldt-Toiyabe National are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/0b7eb323-ebc7-11ea-98dd-e638fec87f2e.

CHRISTMAS TREE LOTS

Truckee Optimist Tree Lot

This lot is located at 11329 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee. The farm is stocked with Noble Firs from Oregon and some locally cut Red Firs (Silver Tips). Trees are trimmed and carried to the vehicle or can be delivered to your home. Truckee Optimist Tree Lot also gives volunteer experience to high school kids before graduation and puts money back into the community every year.

For more information, visit https://www.truckeeoptimist.com/christmas-tree-lot.html.

Lake Tahoe Optimist Club Tree lot

For over 50 years, Lake Tahoe Optimist Club has been selling Christmas trees in South Lake Tahoe. On the corner adjacent to Lakeview Commons and Lake Tahoe Boulevard the lot will be stocked with Grand Firs, Noble Firs, Silver Tips and Douglas Fir trees. The tree lot is open seven days a week, on weekdays from 12-5 p.m. and weekends from 12-7 p.m. All profit goes directly to support community children.

El Dorado County Christmas Tree Farms

If you want to make a trip out if it, about an hour away on the way to Placerville, there are several tree farms throughout Pollock Pines and Camino, including the Harris Tree Farm, Roberts Christmas Tree Farm, Crystal Creek Farms and Apple Country Christmas Trees.

Near Five Mile Terrace and Smithflat areas have Hidden Canyon Tree Farm, Hillside Tree Farm, and Sierra Magnifica Christmas Tree Farm.

GO CHRISTMAS TREE SHOPPING

North Shore

• Village Ace Hardware in Incline Village is selling cut trees.

• Villager Nursery, Inc in Truckeeis selling live and cut trees.

• High Sierra Gardens, Inc in Incline Village is selling live trees.

• Save Mart in Tahoe City has Douglas and Noble fir cut trees.

South Shore

• Tahoe Nels Hardware South Lake Tahoe is selling only live trees.

• Raleys at the Y and at Stateline are selling cut trees.

• Green House Garden Center in Carson City has Noble and Nordman fir cut trees and a variety of living trees.