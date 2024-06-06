Whiskey enthusiasts flock to Lake Tahoe for 2nd annual expo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Get ready to raise your glass and celebrate the world of whiskey at the highly anticipated 2024 Lake Tahoe Whiskey Expo.

Stateline Brewery is thrilled to host their second annual event on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. It will be an unforgettable experience for whiskey lovers.

With more than 100 whiskey tastings, attendees will have the opportunity to sample an impressive array of flavors from renowned distilleries such as Whistlepig Whiskey, Buffalo Trace, Sazerac Rye, Shedcat Distillery, Frey Ranch Bourbon, Dovetail Distillery, Yellowstone Bourbon, Penelope Bourbon, Tincup Whiskey, Shanky’s Whip, Cutty Sark Scotch, Glen Moray Scotch, Stranahan’s Whiskey, Hinterhaus Distilling, and many more.

In addition to the extensive whiskey tastings, the expo will feature a cocktail competition where mixologists showcase their skills and creativity, crafting unique and delectable whiskey-based concoctions. Attendees can watch as these talented bartenders battle it out for the title of best whiskey cocktail.

During the event, guests will win fantastic raffle prizes including rare whiskey bottles and exclusive distillery tours.

The expo will feature live music by the talented La Fox and the Lounge Hounds. Their smooth jazz tunes will provide the perfect backdrop for drinking whiskey and mingling.

The 2024 Lake Tahoe Whiskey Expo is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a passion for the art of distilling and the rich flavors that result. Whether you’re a seasoned whiskey drinker or just beginning to explore the world of whiskey, this event offers something for everyone.

Stateline Brewery is located at 4118 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

The brewery’s rustic charm and stunning mountain views create an ideal atmosphere for savoring the finest whiskeys.

Come immerse yourself in the world of whiskey, meet fellow enthusiasts, and discover new favorites.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable whiskey experience at the 2024 Lake Tahoe Whiskey Expo.

Purchase $50 tickets here .