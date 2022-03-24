Whiskey Expo, raffle in South Tahoe to benefit Ukrainians

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Lake Tahoe Whiskey Expo is the first of it’s kind in all of Lake Tahoe.

The prohibition-themed event — at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Stateline Brewery — will offer a multitude of experiences, including all day whiskey tastings, a cocktail making contest, live music and art, and a charity raffle.

Jess Broyles with OMNI Entertainment co-hosts this event with Stateline Brewery’s Kevin Fuller and FNCTN’s Mike Peron to bring event attendees the experience of 50-plus different brands of fine whiskeys.

The Whiskey Expo will feature over 50 different whiskeys for guest to taste throughout the entire event.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Guests will be given the rare opportunity to taste very rare and expensive whiskeys from all over the world,” said Broyles.

Additionally, there will be an Old Fashioned cocktail contest, which will feature mixologists from around the region competing for the bragging rights of “Best Cocktail.” The results will be judged by guests of the event, along with a secret panel of celebrity guest judges.

The event will also feature a drink making contest, live music, and a live artist and raffle. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Ukraine relief.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“All the guests that come can vote for their favorite drink, and then we have some celebrity judges,” said Broyles. “So we’ll have two winners for the contest.”

Throughout the day, guests will also be able to enjoy live music from multiple acts, including DJ Deon Pearson, La Fox & The Lounge Hounds.

Provided

In addition to whiskey tastings and lively entertainment, Stateline Brewery will be offering their full menu to the public on their outdoor patio, and promotional models dressed to the nines in Prohibition attire will be selling raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to organizations dedicated to helping the people and country of Ukraine. The raffle items have been donated by various businesses and groups in the basin and will be revealed at the event.

A Ukrainian-American artist named Talia KoVal Tyaglo will be painting live during the event as well. Her art will be contributed to the raffle, and the proceeds from her work will go the people of Ukraine.

“Her [Tyaglo’s] family just got out of Ukraine,” said Broyles. “It’s heartbreaking watching this war go on and seeing the people and families being displaced.”

Broyles explained that through working with Tyaglo has allowed the organizers of the event to find direct ways to give back to Ukraine.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $45 online, and will go up to $50 at the door the day of the event. Those who still would like to sign up to make an Old Fashioned in the cocktail contest can do so by emailing Broyles at omnitahoe@gmail.com .

For more information about the event, visit omnitahoe.com/event-details/lake-tahoe-whiskey-expo-at-stateline-brewery .