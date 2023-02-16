Whittell 8th grade volleyers capture league title

League Champions Whittell Warriors eighth grade volleyball team pose with the league title. The team is coached by Heather Lamb and Brittney Wilkison.

Courtesy of Katie Martin

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. — Whittell eighth grade girls’ volleyball team captured their league championship earlier this week and remain undefeated heading into Tah-Neva Tournament.

The Warriors traveled to Virginia City for the tournament managed to take the league title by winning their match on Tuesday against Excel Christian.

The team consists of Asha Ryan, Ella Martin, Nika Maltase, Sienna Moretti, Addy Fernandez, Ayla Rodrigues, Brightlyn Younger, Brecklyn Younger and Ava Hurry.

The championship win advances the Warriors into the Tah-Neva Championship matches on Thursday at the Robert Crowell Multi-Purpose Athletic Center in Carson City. Spectators are invited to attend for the Warriors matchup against the Pau-Wa-Lu Panthers at 1:15 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults.