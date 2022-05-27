Whittell frosh Schweitzer claims state title in high jump

Whittell frosh Ella Schweitzer cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to claim the Class 1A state championship last weekend.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Whittell freshman Ella Schweitzer never heard of high jump before she joined the Warriors track and field team and had no idea what it was.

A few weeks after being introduced to it at practice, she developed at an amazing pace and this weekend she became a state champion.

Schweitzer set a personal best this weekend when she cleared 5 feet, 2 inches at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A Track and Field State Championships at Reed High School in Sparks. Her personal best was good enough for a first place finish, 2 inches better than her next competitor.

“It was really great and I really enjoyed having my coach (Alex Heilig) there with me,” Schweitzer said. “It was great to be out there.”

Schweitzer said she had no expectations of finishing in first. At previous meets she finished behind Libby Mulvaney, a junior from Sage Ridge, including the week before at the northern Nevada regional meet where Schweitzer finished in second place and her height was 7 inches lower.

“I was thinking coming into the meet that I would finish in second place,” Schweitzer said.

When Schweitzer first joined the team she was planning on competing in some running events with her classmates. But she tried out high jumping and over five total events she has gone from her first successful jump at 4-02 in practice, and her first competition where she recorded 4-08, to gaining an extra foot and winning the state championship within six weeks.

“I had no idea I would be a high jumper, but I’m glad I am,” Schweitzer said. “Winning was really great. I felt happy and excited and celebrated with my teammates.”