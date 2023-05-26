Whittell girls win 1A state track championship; Robertson strikes triple gold

The team poses with the Championship Trophy. Pictured are (top row, from left) Caroline Schilling, Ella Schweitzer, Tierra Mackay, (middle row, from left) Faith Alvarez, Grace Campbell (bottom row, from left) Avignon Rippet, Myelaya Martinez, Chloe Troska, Ella Moretti.

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Whittell girls’ track and field team came away girls’ state championship last weekend, topping the best girls in Class 1A to claim the title.

The Lady Warriors piled up 91 points to edge Sierra Lutheran for the crown at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1A State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships in Henderson.

“This team maximized every opportunity they had,” said Head Coach Brian Rippet. “Every single girl competed their heart out and focused on scoring for the team. They took care of themselves with regards to the heat and hydration, believed they could pull it off, and in the end they ended up State Champions.”

Junior Avignon “Avi” Rippet won the team’s only individual gold, posting a long jump of 15 feet, 4.00 inches to win the event. Rippet also finished runner-up in the 100 meters with a time of 13.00 seconds. She set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 26.62 to finish in second.

Rippet also teamed with senior Grace Campbell, sophomore, Ella Schweitzer, and junior Ella Moretti to win the girls’ 4×100 meter relay with a time of 54.08 seconds. The girls’ 4×200 meter relay team also captured gold.

Whittell’s 4×100 relay team poses at the end of the meet (from left) Avignon Rippet, Grace Campbell, Ella Schweitzer, Ella Moretti. Schweitzer and Campbell are wearing their silver medals from the 4×400 Relay that sealed the win for Whittell.

“Avi had another great meet. She led the team with two golds and two silver medals to score 28.5 points,” Rippet said. “In the 200, Avi went for it all and led defending state champion Kaelin Goudy through 120 meters. Ultimately, Avi finished in second with a Whittell school record 26.62 and scored eight points to put Whittell ahead going in to the final event.”

Schweitzer took second in high jump with a season-best leap of 5 feet, 2.00 inches.

Freshman Myelayla Martinez set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.60 to claim bronze. Martinez also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:20.50 to finish fourth.

With three events to go, 800, 200 and 4×400, Sierra Lutheran led Whittell 72-69, the Warriors got a clutch performance from Martinez. She was the school’s lone entrant in the event while Sierra Lutheran had two athletes competing.

“Myelayla turned the tide of the meet with her tremendous performance in the 800,” Rippet said. “She was not expected to medal having placed fourth at the regional meet but would not be denied the critical team points we needed to keep it close. The grit and heart she showed in the 95 degree heat was a testament to her toughness and the belief these girls have in each other.”

Myemye Martinez runs the first leg of the 4×800 meter relay.

Freshman Tierra McKay set a personal record in the event as well with a time of 6:34.04 to take fifth place.

The girls’ team of McKay, Schweitzer, senior Faith Alvarez, and Campbell too second in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:52.20. The team of Martinez, freshman Chloe Troska, Alvarez, and McKay also claimed bronze in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 13:25.34.

Robertson claims triple gold

Freshman Logan Robertson was the boys’ only representative, and had a standout day, coming away with a trio of first-place finishes.

Robertson set a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.52 to win the event by more than two seconds. He also set a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:47.34, winning the event by more than 41 seconds. Robertson captured a third gold by winning the 1,600 meters by a little more than 10 seconds, finishing with a time of 5:02.23. He also finished seventh in high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2.00 inches.

Whittell finished with a team score of 32.5 points to take eighth place. Sierra Lutheran won the boys’ state title with a high score of 120 points.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.