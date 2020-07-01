Whittell grad, ski racer Gardner graduates from University of Utah

Whitney Gardner, of Zephyr Cove, Nev., graduated from the University of Utah on April 30.

Gardner, whose major is listed as Communication BS was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. This class is the first to graduate from the U since it was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions.

Gardner graduated from George Whittell High School in 2012 where she was the class president.

Gardner is a competitive skier and is listed as an active competitor in skiercross on the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup circuit.