Whittell graduate ends impressive university ski career

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Former Whittell High School ski star Gunnar Barnwell recently wrapped up his final ski season at Colorado Mountain College, but his competitive season and ski career isn’t over.

Barnwell is expected to receive an invitation to the U.S. Alpine National Championships in Vail, Colo. after a second place podium finish at the Rocky/Central FIS Championships on March 6 at Copper Mountain Resort, Colo. An invitation would tally as his third.

Gunnar Barnwell, left, and teammate, Gerrit Kursch, right, at the Rocky/Central FIS Championships on March 6 in Copper Mountain Resort, Colo. 88df8eab-ce29-493b-9c37-59126dc14728

This is on the heels of a successful university race season, skiing for Colorado Mountain College (CMC). Alaska memorialized Barnwell’s last university ski race where he was the 3rd fastest American at the D1 level, the highest college ski level.

His CMC teammates celebrated by showering him with champagne to cap off his impressive four years. His college career is all the more impressive considering the head coach at CMC took a chance on Barnwell four years ago as a walk on.

As far as what’s next, Barnwell could potentially be looking at skiing and coaching for the Palisades Ski team for the next few years if he can keep up his current trajectory.

Barnwell’s father says none of this would be possible without all of the assistance the communities around the lake have given them, including but not limited to the Heavenly Ski Foundation, where he says it all began. He also highlights Diamond Peak, Sugar Bowl, the Sun Valley Ski and Education Foundation, Colorado Mountain College, and John Cashman who always found a place to let Gunnar train wherever he was coaching.