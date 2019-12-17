Whittell High School partially loses heat, students released early

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — George Whittell High School has been partially without heat since Monday.

According to Whittell’s principal, Shawn Lear, a boiler went down that provides heat to the outer edge of the school. So, classrooms at the end of hallways don’t have heat.

“Students have been moved to warmer classes and to the library where there’s heat,” Lear told the Tribune.

Kyla Rippet, a senior at Whittell, said it was hard for her to learn on Monday with multiple classes being in the library at once.

“I couldn’t focus at all yesterday,” Rippet said.

Lear said his office is cold but most of the school isn’t.

The school notified parents today that they could pick up their students early, but the school cannot drive students home early. If the heat goes out completely, the school will immediately transport students to Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

“Getting [the boiler] fixed is a high priority for us,” Lear said.

Superintendent Teri White confirmed Tuesday in an email to the Tribune about the boiler problem and also said the district will “monitor temperatures in the classrooms to ensure that they are conducive for classes tomorrow.”