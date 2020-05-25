Whittell named best non-charter high school in Nevada; Incline 10th

Whittell's graduation ceremony in 2018. Whittell was recently named the best noncharter high school in the state.

Douglas County is home to the top public high school in the state that doesn’t have academy in its name.

George Whittell High School was ranked No. 9 in Nevada and No 1,131 in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings were announced last month in the magazine.

Whittell was the top Nevada school on the list that wasn’t a charter school.

According to the maganize, Whittell had a graduation rate of 96%. Three-quarters of the students took at least one advanced placement college exam, with 51% passing.

Whittell ranked fourth in the state and 812th in the nation for college readiness. The high school has a total enrollment of 130 students with 16 full-time teachers.

Concerns about declining enrollment at Whittell prompted the formation of a committee. One of the concerns is that students zoned to go to Whittell are going to neighboring South Tahoe High School.

The California school is much larger and can offer a more varied class schedule. The magazine ranked it 6,835 nationally and No. 889 in California. Incline Village High School has twice Whittell’s enrollment and is ranked 10th in the state.

Douglas High School ranked 22nd in the state with a national ranking of 2,869. The Minden high school has an enrollment of 1,662 students with 84 full-time teachers.

Both Douglas and Whittell have similar math and reading proficiency scores, but the larger school was dinged because only 38% of its students took an advanced placement college exam. However, a much higher percentage of Douglas High students who took an exam passed.

The magazine weighs taking advanced placement college exams at 40% of its score, the same level as math and reading. Underserved student performance scores and graduation rate each count as 10%.

It has been three years since Douglas and Whittell were ranked 10th and 12th, respectively, in the state by the magazine.