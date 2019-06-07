Whittell seniors to perform one-of-a-kind play before graduating

Whittell seniors (from left) Sterling Manchester, Brianna Johns, Anna White and Isaiah Womack rehearse for Sunday night's performance of "The Reunion."

Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Seniors from George Whittell High School this weekend will put on a one-of-a-kind show before they graduate.

“The Reunion,” a play written by the venerable Phil Bryant, the school’s athletic director, boys and girls basketball coach and dean, will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday in the school’s Commons room.

“I looked at it as a way for the class to have a final event to celebrate their graduation and doing it as a ‘class,’” Bryant said. “We don’t really have a chance to get the seniors all together in one place, except for graduation. And they’ve been doing a great job and have all bonded with each other. My hope is to start a new tradition for each graduating class.”

Bryant, who used to teach dramatic arts at his previous high school, before he “retired,” said it’s a simple play about the Class of 2019’s 25-year reunion and takes place all in one night.

All the kids will return to Whittell as 40-plus year olds, married with families and kids and have jobs.

“The interesting thing will be to see is their physical changes, hear their inaccurate remembrances, recall their athletic events and hear what their old teachers are now doing,” Bryant said. “Some people have walked by while we are rehearsing and just laugh. I enjoyed writing it to fit this group.”

Whittell has a drama class but not all the seniors are able to fit it in their schedule, Bryant said and added that all rehearsals have been done through teachers allowing their senior students to participate when all their regular class work was done.

He says Robin Reyes, the drama teacher, has joined in the preparation as an adviser and “brings some great performance expertise to the play.”

Over 100 reserved seats have already been sold and more tickets on Sunday will be available at the door for $5.

“I am very proud of this class to be able to put this together in the manner they have,” Bryant said. “It’s all in the kids’ hands Sunday night, I’m going to sit back and watch.”