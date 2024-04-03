Whittell Track opens season looking to repeat as State Champions

Addy Fernandez and Cat Worden race in the 200m in Placerville. Both are part of the Whittell’s state leading 4x100m relay team (with Avi and Ella M) Provided

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – The Whittell Boys and Girls track teams are rounding into shape after a snowy month of practice and competition.

For the boys, Logan Robertson has led the way with several victories in the early season including last Friday in Battle Mountain. There, Robertson won the 1600m and the 3200m in the 17 team track meet. Logan currently leads the state 1A division and is the defending state champion in both events.

An influx of freshmen has put the Warriors in position to compete well in several of the relays. The 4×200 team of Roberston, Alex Rvovic, Brent Smith, and Jax Casssidy posted the state 1A third best time with a 1:48.80 in Fallon on March 23. Also, an underclassman 4×100 team of Nick Price, Peter Hansel, Owen Cranch, and Cassidy are also in position to qualify for the state meet after posting a 51.81 mark in Battle Mountain last week.

The Whittell Girls took the 2023 state title over Sierra Lutheran 92-87 and are training to defend that win. The Warriors are led by seniors Avignon (Avi) Rippet and Ella Moretti. The pair are currently ranked in the top 5 in the 1A division 8 events including the shot put, discus, 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, 4x100m relay, and 4x200m relay.

Both relays which include freshman Catiana (Cat) Worden and Junior Ebba Kostman are the state leaders in the 1A. Rippet won the 100m last week at Battle Mountain with 12.79 mark and leads the state in that event, along with her top state marks in the 200m (27.89), 400m (63.45) and Long Jump (16′ 2 ½”). Rippet is the defending state champion in the long jump.

The Warriors will also rely on Junior Ella Schweitzer in the High Jump and as a leg on relays. Schweitzer has scored big points for Whittell with wins in 3 meets thus far and a personal best of 5′ 2″ twice this year. Schweitzer was state champion as a Freshman in the High Jump and the silver medalist last year. Schweitzer currently is ranked #1 in 1A for the High Jump and #3 in the state all divisions.

Depth in the jumps has improved with the addition of Freshman Cat Worden and Addyson (Addy) Fernandez. Both have state top 5 long jump marks from the Granite Bay Field Festival on March 22 in Folsom, CA. Additionally, Fernandez competed in the Triple Jump for the first time this season in Folsom and posted a lifetime best of 30.4″ which currently ranks #5 in Nevada 1A.

Whittell will compete this weekend at the Big George Invitational at Douglas High in Minden. The meet begins at 8 a.m. with field events and track events starting at 9:15.