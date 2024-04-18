Whittell Warriors track team wins at meet in Las Vegas

The Whittell Warrior track teams competed on Thursday, April 11, at the Meadows School in Las Vegas.

The Whittell Girls team rose to the occasion in the 85 degree heat at The Meadows School in Las Vegas Thursday. The Warriors won the six team meet with 127 points with 3A schools Coral Academy of Science (80) and host The Meadows (65) finishing 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The girls 4x100m (59.07), 4x200m (2:03.89), and 4x400m (5:00.98) relays all were victorious. The 4x800m relay team of Sienna Moretti, Ali Lane, Catiana (Cat) Worden, and Myelayla Martinez (12:48.62) ran together for the first time finishing 3rd overall.

Other highlights include a 1-2 finish in the Triple Jump with Cat Worden 30′ 08″ and Addi Fernandez 29′-10″ scoring big points for Whittell. The jumps were successful all day as Ella Schweitzer rolled to a win clearing 5′ 0″ and two near misses at personal record level 5′ 2 ½”. Not to be outdone, Avignon (Avi) Rippet launched 16′ 8″ in the long jump for the win and a PR by six inches. Additional great finishes were recorded by Myelaya Martinez, first in the 3200m (14:48.63), Avi Rippet, second in both the 200m (27.82) and 400m (62.23).

For the boys, Logan Robinson again led the way, winning both the 1600m (5:01.16) and 3200m (11:32.02) by a large margin. Logan continues to lead the Nevada 1A in both events. Freshman Lincoln Ayers ran his first career 3200m finishing fifth in 13:52. Logan also finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5′ 0″. The 4×100 and 4x 200m relay teams, each made up of Sophomore Brent Smith and FreshmenPeter Hansel, Owen Cranch and Jax Cassidy, performed well finishing second in each event. Both relays are currently ranked in the state top five and are rounding into position to qualify for state. The boys meet was won by 4A Somerset Academy with 126 points. Whittell finished fifth of six with 58 points.

Logan Robertson, Owen Cranch, Brent Smith, and Rocky Laremore. Provided

Whittell competes next in Lovelock, NV at the Pershing County Invitational. Field events begin at 9:30 and Track events at 10:00.

Other Notes:

Whittell Girls lead the Nevada 1A in 10 events. 100m Avi, 200m Avi, 400m Avi, 3200m Myelayla, HJ Ella Schweitzer, LJ Avi, and all 4 relays: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800.

A PR by senior Ella Moretti at The Meadows in the 200m (28.54) currently ranks 3rd in the NV 1A. Ella also ranks 4th in the 100m and long jump.

In addition to leading NV 1A in the 3200m, Myelayla Martinez ranks 3rd in the 800m and 2nd in the 1600m.

When looking at Athletic.Net rankings, deselect “FAT” for the full season results. Meet results without Fully Automatic Timing will not appear otherwise.