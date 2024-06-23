Why swimming is so good for your body

Swimming is ideal for people of all ages, as the buoyancy of water reduces the strain on muscles and joints.

Engaging in fitness activities that are enjoyable can increase the liklihood that a person will remain committed to routine exercise. In addition to being fun, swimming is an exercise that benefits the entire body. It’s also ideal for people of all ages, as the buoyancy of water reduces the strain on muscles and joints.

Healthline reports that an hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as running, without all the impact to the bones and joints. Many people who commit to swimming each week may have no problem getting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week recommended by various health organizations. Here are some of the ways swimming is good for your body.

Engages the entire body: Swimming works just about all the muscles of the body. Various swimming strokes can enable a person to focus on certain muscle groups, if desired.

A thorough cardiovascular workout: Swimming increases heart rate without stressing the body. The fitness level can be customized and gradually built up so that one can increase strength and endurance.

Reduces body fat: Swimming can help many people slim down. According to Harvard Medical school, a 155-pound person can burn about 432 calories swimming versus about 266 calories walking at a moderate pace for the same duration of time. A 2021 study published in BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation revealed that 16 weeks of swimming led to significant reductions in body fat and BMI among those studied.

Improves heart health: Research has linked swimming to a reduction in blood pressure and additional benefits related to improved cardiovascular health.

Enhances lung volume: Swimming involves deeper breathing and can strengthen the muscles involved with respiration, says Everyday Health.

Improves quality of life: Older adults who swim may experience decreased rates of disability and improved quality of life. Swimming helps to improve or maintain bone health, particularly among post-menopausal women. Water-based exercise also is low-impact and builds strength.

Improves mental health: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that swimming can improve mood in both men and women. Swimming may decrease anxiety, and exercise therapy in warm water can improve symptoms of depression.

These are just some of the health benefits associated with swimming.