Widespread freeze hits Lake Tahoe region this week

The weather starts off warm and dry at Lake Tahoe but deteriorates into bone-chilling cold mid week with gusty winds.

The National Weather Service calls for nice weather Monday with the high reaching nearly 70 and the low tonight at 42.

The winds kick up for Tuesday staying consistent at 10-15 mph with gusts into the evening reaching speeds up to 25 mph. The temperature drops slightly with lows around 37.

A widespread freeze hits the region Wednesday night.

The high temperature will be 45 through Thursday with a low of 24.

The thermometer starts heading north slightly on Friday and through the weekend with the high getting over 50 and low in the evening hanging around freezing.

There is no precipitation forecasted.