Widespread prescribed fires continue at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.– The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team is scheduled to continue widespread prescribed fire operations this week at Lake Tahoe, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke from these operations may be present throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas. View smoke management tips and current air quality index at AirNow and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/USDA Forest Service Fire and Smoke Map .

Smoke and fire map for week of Dec. 4-8. Provided

To be added to the prescribed fire notification list, send TFFT an email . View the prescribed fire map with project details and locations at Tahoe Living With Fire . Please keep in mind the following units are on hold or complete and in patrol status, which means firefighters are patrolling and mopping up to reduce smoke impacts to communities: Sherlock, Diamond Peak, Lily Lake 1001, Fallen Leaf Units 172/116 and Toads 34.

Learn more about living in fire-adapted ecosystems at Tahoe Living With Fire and get prepared, get informed, and get involved.