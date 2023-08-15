Weidinger PR hosts Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal service

From left to right: Phil Weidinger, Jenn Boyd Lemming, Christina Proctor, Lucy Priest.

Provided/Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The Wiedinger PR team was able to host the Monday Meal served at St. Theresa’s Grace Hall Monday, July 31.

“It’s a privilege to work with such a wonderful crew of volunteers who give their time and talents and hearts to the community,” said Phil Weidinger.

Phil’s PR Chief Incite Officer, and his Adopt A Day team members Jenn Lemming, Lucy Priest, and Christina Proctor, also bought their “A” game in their efforts to help feed the dinner guests at the weekly meal they sponsored.

As the Adopt A Day sponsor for the evening meal, Weidinger PR not only donated $350 to help cover the costs of the dinner but their four member AAD team enthusiastically joined the B&B volunteers for three hours helping with packing fruit and vegetables to hand out to dinner guests, staffing the dinner serving line, and assisting with the meal’s breakdown.

It was a busy three hours and the help from the fun and hardworking Weidinger PR team made the meal service run smoothly.

Weidinger PR is an award-winning public relation agency that has recently been recognized by the Public Relations of America. Their latest accomplishment was to manage and promote the media support for the very successful 2023 American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Sponsoring a Monday Meal with Bread & Broth was just another way for Weidinger PR to support the community.

“Plus, it’s a nice feeling to help out such a wonderful organization and I’m proud of our staff for giving their time and efforts,” said Phil.

Bread & Broth and the 85 dinner guests who enjoyed the meal, which was prepared by B&B lead cook Diane Weidinger, Phil’s wife, and her cook team, are grateful for the commitment of Weidinger PR to support the Lake Tahoe south shore community.

To learn more about Bread and Broth visit breadandbroth.org .