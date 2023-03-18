Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to in-person in South Lake Tahoe

Sierra Nevada Alliance Wild & Scenic Film Festival 2023 flyer.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada Alliance will be hosting its annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour in person this year after a few years of hosting online events.

The Alliance has produced the popular festival since 2006 and is excited to again host it in-person.

Concerned citizens worldwide know the urgency of the many environmental crises facing our planet today, but most don’t know how they can contribute to the fight. Now, attendees in Lake Tahoe can support their own local advocates for the environment by attending the film festival. Can’t attend in person? Not to worry. On-demand tickets are available to enjoy with friends and family from the comfort of home. Visit the On Tour website for more details and to purchase your tickets.

The event showcases the “Best of Fest” film program, which includes several award winners from the South Yuba River Citizens League Flagship Festival held in Nevada City. In addition to the films, the event features a silent auction and raffle, food and drink by Betty’s Balls Tapas & Catering, and educational booths from local nonprofits around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

To engage the audience, this year’s Emcee is Mike Peron, director of sales and marketing for Tahoe Lifestyle & Leisure and owner of FNCTN, a local event and promotion business. As a board member of the Boys & Girls Club, Clean Up the Lake, South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association and Tahoe Regional Young Professionals, Peron is dedicated to community support and engagement.

Anthony Cupaiuolo, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance Executive Director and filmmaker with First Tracks Productions, is the guest speaker for the night. In his film, Everest in Tahoe, he features Harrison Biehl, a cyclist who has tapped into an internal drive that is rarely seen, even among the world’s elite endurance athletes. Cupaiuolo will discuss his connections to stewardship and responsible recreation with the audience.

“Sierra Nevada Alliance graciously thanks our sponsors and in-kind donors for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour,” said the group in a news release. “Visit the event website to view in-kind donors who make the silent auction and raffle possible. And this year, our generous sponsors are Lake Tahoe Community College, Edgewood Resort, Tahoe Weekly, League to Save Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, South of North Brewing, and Patagonia. This essential event helps raise mission-critical funds to protect the Sierra Nevada. And it’s only possible because of the giving Lake Tahoe and Sierra Nevada communities.”

The event begins at 12:45 p.m. with the show starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theater.

Visit sierranevadaalliance.org/wsff to purchase tickets, and learn more. All proceeds benefit efforts to protect and preserve the Sierra Nevada Region, now and for generations to come.