Wild Tahoe Festival: Birds, native species, and a one-day celebration of fun

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Get ready to spread your wings and go wild. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Great Basin Institute, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit are thrilled to present the Wild Tahoe Festival—a one-day celebration of all things wild and wonderful in the Tahoe Basin.

Join on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Taylor Creek Visitor Center, just three miles north of South Lake Tahoe on Highway 89. This free, family-friendly festival brings together the best of the Lake Tahoe Bird Festival and the Native Species Festival in one exciting day.

Provided

Whether you’re a budding birder, a wildflower enthusiast, or just love a good time outdoors, the Wild Tahoe Festival has something for everyone! Soak up the sun and the science as you:

Join guided bird and nature walks along the scenic Rainbow Trail (offered hourly)

Meet live birds of prey and watch a falconer in action

Enjoy hands-on crafts and nature games for kids of all ages

Visit interactive booths and view presentations from local experts on Tahoe’s unique ecosystems

Local partners including the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Great Basin Institute, Lahontan Audubon Society, and the Tahoe Interagency Bear Team—along with many more—will be on hand to share their knowledge and love for the natural world.

So, bring your binoculars, and come celebrate the wild side of Tahoe.

For more information, visit Tahoe Institute for Natural Science Calendar .