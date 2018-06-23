The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) and the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) host Wild Tahoe Weekend at Taylor Creek Visitor Center this weekend.

Located just 3 miles north of South Lake Tahoe on California Route 89, this free event is open to residents and visitors seeking family fun.

To kick things off, LTBMU will host a Native Species Festival on Saturday, June 23, , from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is a fun way to spend the day outdoors and learn about the many native plant and animal species of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Attend walks led by field professionals and explore educational booths from various public and nonprofit agencies. Participants will experience frequent visits from Lulu the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout and Smokey Bear.

On Sunday June 24, TINS will host the eighth annual Lake Tahoe Bird Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes hourly guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail, information and presentations on migratory birds, bird crafts and games, bird house building, visits with birds of prey, a live falconer, and more.

Various local agencies will be participants of Wild Tahoe Weekend including California State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, and others. Food vendors will be present.