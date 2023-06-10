Wild Tahoe Weekend planned for Taylor Creek Visitor Center

Join the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Great Basin Institute, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit for Wild Tahoe Weekend at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center on June 24-25, 2023.

Provided/TINS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Get ready for a wild time as the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Great Basin Institute, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit host Wild Tahoe Weekend later this month at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, located 3 miles north of South Lake Tahoe on State Route 89.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend this this free, fun, family-friendly event on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25

To kick off Wild Tahoe Weekend, TINS will host the Lake Tahoe Bird Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event includes hourly guided bird walks along the Rainbow Trail, visits with live birds of prey, information and presentations on migratory birds, games, crafts, a live falconer, and more!

The LTBMU and GBI on Sunday will host the Native Species Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. This festival is a great way to spend the day outdoors and learn about the many native plant and animal species of the Lake Tahoe Basin. Attend walks led by field professionals and explore educational booths from various public and nonprofit agencies.

Various local agencies will be participants of Wild Tahoe Weekend including TINS, GBI, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the LTBMU and many others.

For more information, visit http://www.tinsweb.org/calendar .