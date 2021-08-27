Wilderness Conservancy wins $340k grant for red fox recovery

In this Dec. 13, 2014, file photo provided by the National Park Service from a motion-sensitive camera, a Sierra Nevada red fox walks in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (National Park Service via AP, File)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The John Muir Trail Wilderness Conservancy recently announced it has secured a grant for preservation of the Sierra Nevada red fox.

The red fox was recently added to the Federal Register of Endangered Species and the $340,000 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior and Fish and Wildlife Service to try and help preserve the species.

This project will take place over the next three years to advance the conservation and recovery of the foxes and other alpine carnivores in the southern Sierra Nevada traversed by the historic JMT.

The Conservancy, providing a $100,000 donor-match funded by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, collaborated with Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife in securing the highly-competitive federal grant.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is regarded as one of the rarest mammals on Earth. Small in size with brilliant auburn fur, it is uniquely adapted to the weather extremes and high-elevation terrain of California’s snowy mountain range.

Dr. Tyler Coleman, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park wildlife biologist said, “I cannot thank you enough for your generous support. It is very likely that [the Conservancy’s] assistance helped put us over the edge [for successful funding]. We are extremely excited to get to work.”

The mission of the nonprofit JMT Wilderness Conservancy is focused on restoration and recovery of habitat, aquatic assets, and botanical and biological species in the central Sierra Nevada, an area that is critical to the economic, agricultural and environmental sustainability of California.