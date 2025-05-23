Wildfire near Mono Lake closes Highway 395

A wildfire estimated to have grown to around 1,500 acres has closed Highway 395 from Lee Vining to north of Mono Lake.

The Inn fire was first reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday and quickly grew to the official 540 acres in erratic winds, forcing mandatory evacuations of the Tioga Lodge and Mono City.

Evacuation centers have been established at Bridgeport Memorial Hall, 73 North School St. and the Lee Vining Community Center, 296 Mattly Ave.

Fire Information for Resource Management System mapping shows the fire at around 1,500 acres with the portions burning over night.

The fire has burned up to the west shore of Mono Lake, according to mapping.

The fire is burning on both sides of the highway, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several mutual aid agencies are responding as well including CAL FIRE , Mono City Volunteer Fire Department, Sierra National Forest, and others.