Wildfire prep is a top priority in El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors received the annual update from the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience at their Dec. 10 board meeting. The OWPR is a division of the Chief Administrative Office led by Program Manager Tom Meyer.

The office and its programs were “created after (and in response to) the Caldor Fire,” Meyer noted. That conflagration raged through Alpine, Amador and El Dorado counties from Aug. 14 to Oct. 21, 2021, burning nearly 300,000 acres and destroying 1,000 structures, including most of Grizzly Flat. It hit El Dorado County the hardest.

Board Chair Wendy Thomas recited the list of the participating agencies and that the board recommended the county allocate $1 million to the OWPR for next year. One of the programs’s 2024 highlights, she added, was that the county’s budget allocation of $400,000 had “leveraged more than $35 million in grant money.”

“OWPR, on behalf of El Dorado County, was successful in being awarded three main grants, two of which are multi-year grants, to implement projects and coordination efforts,” Meyer shared with the Mountain Democrat.

Weber Creek Pilot Program Grant: $25 million

This California Wildfire Mitigation Program grant funds one of six pilot programs in the state. It “supports completing defensible space clearing and home hardening retrofits for up to 525 homes within the (Weber Creek drainage) area at no cost to the homeowners,” Meyer explained. The county General Fund contributes 5% of the total.

Related to this grant effort, OWPR is also working with county Department of Transportation, the city of Placerville, resource conservation districts, PG&E, SMUD, El Dorado Irrigation District and others on added mitigations that can occur in an effort to demonstrate the reduction of wildfire risk when community-level efforts occur, according to the presentation.

Bureau of Land Management Fire Adapted Communities Project Grant: $10 million

This five-year grant is “aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire across the west slope of the county,” according to Meyer. The grant includes funding for a coordinated defensible space inspection/assessment program offers defensible space clearing work in rural and low-income areas of the county as well as implements new and maintains existing fuel treatment projects and supports the growing network of Firewise Communities throughout the county. The goal is to evaluate up to 30,000 parcels and provide defensible space to 1,000 homes.

California Fire Safe Council Grant: $114,781.51

This grant funded a dedicated fire safe coordinator position within OWPR in 2024. It further “supports coordination with fire safe councils with outreach and education for wildfire preparedness and mitigation efforts.” Outreach and engagement activities will continue throughout development of the Western El Dorado Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Update,” Meyer wrote.

Prior to creation of the OWPR, El Dorado & Georgetown Divide Resource Conservation Districts Manager Mark Egbert described the history of local forest management, relative to wildfire, as “an effort without leadership … and there is more to achieve.”

Speakers representing a number of local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies praised the work of the OWPR in coordinating the disparate entities’ efforts to address multiple aspects of combating wildfire. Cal Fire Battalion Jeff Hoag described how the program enabled a “switch from (the focus of) suppression to (prevention) due to the great cooperation” while noting, “El Dorado County is still very vulnerable to wildfire.”

Department of Transportation, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Services staff gave brief summaries of projects targeting issues such as one way in/one way out communities, evacuation scenarios, disaster planning, town halls, innovation and new ideas.

Retired Cal Fire chief and current El Dorado County Fire Safe Council Board Chair Ken Pimlott described 20 active grants of $16.6-plus million for 32 agencies and regional fire safe councils, adding that the councils’ provide “boots on the ground which, unlike (professional) agencies, don’t have other jobs to do.”

“We, the 32 agencies, have moved El Dorado County forward, and thanks for your support.” Pimlott said, also calling attention to the councils’ recent publication, “The Wildfire Preparedness Workbook.”

Meyer presented a video demonstrating a homeowner’s example of defensible space from the Rescue area. “It’s not just for your home,” he stressed. “It’s to protect your neighbors and community.”

George Turnboo District 2 related an incident he witnessed when a “fire was started by a lawnmower while the resident was trying to clear defensible space” and emphasized a greater need for community education.

2025 planning efforts will include more public outreach as well as pursuing more grant funding. Other 2025 goals noted in the workplan:

Facilitate communication and coordination across agencies and organizations to ensure individual planning strategies, efforts and reporting processes are informed by other agency and organization planning efforts, and are not in conflict with each other, in order to promote a common strategy to addressing wildfire preparedness and prevention in El Dorado County.

Develop and implement a system of metrics to track activities and outcomes as related to fire safe council assistance programs; fire safe council defensible space assessments, Firewise Communities, green waste days, prescribed burning, fuel breaks, etc.

Complete update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which encompasses all areas of the west slope of El Dorado County.

Implement the coordinated Defensible Space Program throughout El Dorado County based on the recommendations of the Defensible Space Working Group.

Supervisors unanimously voted to approve and endorse the OWPR’s annual report.