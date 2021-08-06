Wildfire smoke impacting visibility, air quality at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Friday morning from Zephyr Cove. (Provided / Alertwildfire.org)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires west of the Sierra is limiting visibility and impacting air quality in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement on Friday that the Dixie Fire and other wildfires west of Lake Tahoe will produce smoke and haze for much of northern California and Nevada providing “particularly awful” conditions through Saturday.

“High-resolution smoke simulations are also in agreement for this widespread smoke and haze for much of the Sierra, the Tahoe Basin and western Nevada, including Reno, Carson City, Lovelock and Minden,” the service said in a statement.

Air quality is unhealthy all around Lake Tahoe as of Friday morning according to airnow.com .

The service said light winds on Friday may keep smoke in the region for much of the day, including in the evening where light to no winds are forecast.

The winds should pick up a little on Saturday, the service said, but added that impacts from smoke will likely persist through Saturday.

The Washoe County Air Quality Management Division recommends reducing outdoor activity and stay inside; keep on the air conditioner if available with the fresh-air intake closed, filter clean and windows closed; Pay attention to air quality on AirNow.gov; Follow the advice of your doctor, especially those with heart or lung disease; Wet or dry clothes, dust, or surgical masks do not protect from ozone or fine particulates.