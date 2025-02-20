Wildwood Makers Market’s new owner makes big changes to the store

Sam Rebrovich stands in the new gallery space of Wildwoods Makers Market.

Provided / Sam Rebrovich

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The arts and crafts store on Tallac called Wildwood Makers Market has showcased local artists and sold art supplies for over a decade—but previous owner Lisa Utzig handed the store to Samantha Rebrovich in October last year. Since then, Rebrovich has been working hard to renovate and reimagine the space, in part as a gallery for area artists. “It’s been my dream to support other artists and give them an opportunity… and I feel like the store is a space for me to do that,” said Rebrovich.

Wildwood Makers Market started back in 2015, selling local artists’ work and art supplies. Later, the store Knits and Knots, owned by Aubrey Pierce, opened in the back space of the store, selling dyed yarn. The store also functioned as a space for workshops, crafting, and fundraisers such as the Knit-a-thon that raises funds for hunger and food insecurity.

The new gallery space in Wildwoods Makers Market, which previously held Knits and Knots storefront. Provided / Sam Rebrovich

Rebrovich has been a local artist and oil painter in South Lake Tahoe for years, doing her first vending event in 2021—the same year she met Utzig. When Utzig posted that she was looking for a new owner for the shop, Rebrovich jumped at the chance. “Something sparked in me,” she said, “I immediately thought about the backspace and what could be done there since Knits and Knots closed.”

Utzig and manager Nicole Bergner were very excited about Rebrovich from the start, helping with the transition extensively. Rebrovich’s plan to transform the place originated from her medium and her love for art. “Tahoe is really destination-forward, so for artists that don’t make art that aligns with the lake and environment, there’s not really a place for us to showcase outside of events like Witch’s Night Out,” said Rebrovich. “I’ve been here for four years and there’s not really a place in town for oil painting and not many opportunities where art could be diversified.”

This past weekend, Rebrovich officially opened the back space of the store, which now operates as an art gallery and space to do workshops. Currently, it features her art, but she’s excited to open applications and bring other artists into the space.

As someone who didn’t pursue art school (after two attempts), Rebrovich realized she had the capacity to start her art career regardless of her education. “I thought I needed a degree to be a legitimate artist, but the rules and stipulations were very discouraging,” said Rebrovich. She began oil painting in 2019 and according to her website, focuses on “painting divine feminine archetypes from the female gaze.”

Rebrovich has now showcased her art in Paris and has an upcoming show in Italy, but she understands that there is a steep price for beginning artists. “Galleries charge for you to show your work with them and can often take 50% of your cut,” said Rebrovich. “Even with vending, there’s the unpaid labor of you, your friends, and family setting up your booth and tearing it down. There’s a lot of amazing art we don’t get to see because of those prices.”

Her time in Los Angeles with Haley Fonfa, resident curator of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center, taught her a lot about art accessibility. Fonfa often organizes self-curated exhibitions that double as fundraisers for the Brett Fonfa Foundation, a non-profit arts organization named after her late brother. Fonfa gave Rebrovich the opportunity to showcase her art, without such steep costs.

Rebrovich’s art displayed in her gallery. Provided / Sam Rebrovich

Rebrovich says that the gallery she now hosts in the store will offer a space for artists that is more equitable, with no door for the subject material as is common with other gallery spaces. “Haley was such an inspiration for this, not gatekeeping the art scene, and both of us are improving on that model she made,” said Rebrovich.

Workshops, classes, and possibly an art show are in the future for Wildwood Makers Market this year, which Rebrovich hopes to sponsor through local businesses. She’s already received interest from teachers at Lake Tahoe Community College and other artists who want to show their work. “It’s all about supporting our local community,” said Rebrovich. “I’m just excited to showcase our artists’ perspectives on the world and give people the confidence to put their art out there.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.