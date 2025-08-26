Will & Ivey celebrates expanded women’s boutique with grand opening event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Will & Ivey, a boutique known for its thoughtful curation of children’s apparel, books and Montessori inspired toys, is expanding its vision with the grand opening of a new women’s clothing space next door to its original children’s shop.

The celebration is scheduled for the first weekend of September, and owner Sandra Ney hopes the event will feel as peaceful and welcoming as the boutique itself.

“I just want people to walk in and feel like this is a place where they can breathe and feel at peace,” Ney said. “A space that feels calm, beautiful and community-centered.”

Sandra and Karl Ney Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The new addition to Will & Ivey’s footprint reflects a longtime vision. Ney had always imagined growing the brand to include women’s clothing, jewelry and home goods and the opportunity to take over the neighboring space became the right moment to bring that dream to life.

For years, local women from Glenbrook to Incline Village had asked her to consider opening a women’s boutique on the Nevada side of the lake. When the unit next door became available, Ney was ready.

The newly renovated space, designed to feel airy and uncluttered, will serve as a platform for local artists and craftspeople. Ney plans to carry handmade jewelry, home goods and seasonal items, and hopes the space can become a hub for meaningful gatherings.

“I’d love to host events here,” she said. “From floral arrangement nights with local florists to workshops with doulas and mothers, I want it to be a place where community connection can grow.”

The grand opening event will feature light bites from Bruschetta restaurant, wine, and introductions to local artists whose work will be featured in the boutique. There will be small surprise giveaways along with a few larger prizes.

Will & Ivey is expanding. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

While the event is geared toward women, Ney emphasized this is a great date night opportunity.

“It’s a celebration of this next chapter, and a chance to get to know what we’re creating,” she said.

The expansion also includes new pieces from Tahoe True, a locally inspired collection co-founded by Ney and her husband, Karl to support the efforts of the local non-profit Clean Up the Lake. The line offers quality sweatshirts, bathrobes, glass wear, hats and more for both women and men, with designs rooted in Sandra’s deep connection to Lake Tahoe.

Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire and to sign up for Will & Ivey’s upcoming VIP newsletter at the event, which will include future promotions and community events.

Will & Ivey is located at 292 Kingsbury Grade Rd Suite 32, Stateline, NV 89449. For more details, visit Will & Ivey on Instagram @willandivey