Will & Ivey celebrating 1-year anniversary this weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Will & Ivey, “a children’s clothing company with a purpose,” celebrates one year in business this weekend. According to their online store the “Modern yet timeless” clothing is made of soft sustainable fabric. The company also directs a portion of profits to help children in foster care.

On Friday, Oct 7, the location at 292 Kingsbury Grade No. 32 will host fine art by Charlotte Castillo Charrynights , fun giveaways, drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct 8, with a day of fun for the kids. There will be more fun giveaways, face painting, and a special princess appearance thanks to Ever After Productions Tahoe.

Known for its minimalist collections of soft sustainable clothing, Will and Ivey is founded on the principle of thoughtful designs while giving back to children. South Tahoe Local Sandra Ney, owner and designer, specifically designs each piece with comfort in mind. The quaint Stateline store now offers products from like minded companies, toys, and books in addition to Ney’s designs.

“My mom was abandoned and rescued through adoption. I’m here because someone rescued my mom,” Ney told the Tribune. “Through Will & Ivey we try to share the needs of vulnerable children and the need of adoption along with giving a percentage of profits to the needs of children in foster care.”