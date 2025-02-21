Will you be covered?: How Barton’s hospital move across the state line impacts insurance

STATELINE, Nev. – Barton Health has announced intentions to move their hospital from the location on South Ave. to a site on Highway 50 and Kahle Drive. The roughly seven mile move places the hospital across the state line into Nevada, leading to questions around how this might impact insurance coverage.

According the hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Neiger, “Barton’s goal is to minimize disruption of care and make sure this transition is as seamless as possible—making sure our community can access needed care.”

The CFO explains all plans provide for emergency medical needs regardless of which state the services are provided in. This includes across state emergency department visits, medically necessary unplanned surgeries and hospitalization. It doesn’t matter what insurance you have or the plan type; however, the type of plan does dictate how much the insurance will pay towards these services.

For outpatient services like primary care, specialty care or ancillary services, those are typically covered within the state you live in. However, some plans cover specific network providers across multiple states, and others have border provisions to cover across state lines. Regardless, Barton says these types of services will be available at both their Nevada and California campus, so patients can be seen in the state they live in for most services. Outpatient visits account for around 90% of their patient visits. Barton recommends patients seek services in the state they reside unless their insurance plan allows for outpatient visits across state lines.

For elective, non-emergent hospital-based procedures and services such as orthopedic surgeries, hernia repairs, hysterectomies, or sleep labs, many insurance plans also incorporate border provisions covering these across state lines.

The hospital says currently, 90% of plans used by residents have a border provision in place allowing California residents to receive certain services in Nevada. “With the new hospital not likely to open for many years,” Nieger says, “we will make progress on the remaining 10% of plans towards our goal of more plans including a border provision to cover non-emergent hospital services across state lines.”

If you are uncertain where your coverage stands, Barton offers enrollment counselors, available to assist residents during the annual open enrollment period, in addition to its financial assistance program, which offers free or discounted care based on certain eligibility criteria.

“We remain committed to providing healthcare to our community,” Neiger says, “no matter their insurer.”

Barton’s cites numerous reasons for the hospital replacement and dual campus strategy, including meeting California’s 2030 seismic requirements, limited space capacity at their current campus, aging infrastructure and the growing medical needs of the community.

The new hospital is currently planned for the location of the demolished Lakeside Inn & Casino and is still years from completion. The project’s next step is an Environmental Assessment. Once the assessment is complete, meetings will be scheduled with the regulatory bodies for approval.

To stay informed with the hospital relocation project, visit Barton’s webpage, bartonhealth.org/about-us/dual-campus/ .