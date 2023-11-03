Win a vacation to San Diego by supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is hosting a raffle to win a vacation to San Diego, California. Enjoy the sun, surf and So Cal vibes on this amazing seven night vacation. The vacation has an estimated value of $3,000 and includes:

7 Night Stay in a 1 Bedroom Condo at Coronado Beach Resort in Coronado – Sleeps 4 (Est. Value $2,500) https://www.coronadobeachresort.com/

2 Harbor Tour Passes one or two hour narrated harbor tour, good for two people each (Est. Value $296) http://www.flagshipsd.com

2 VIP Passes for Old Town Trolley Tour OR Seal Tour of San Diego (Est. Value $100) http://www.historictours.com

2 VIP passes for The Whaley House Museum (Est. Value $50) http://www.whaleyhousesandiego.com

Only 100 raffle tickets will be sold, so there is a 1 out of 100 chance to win per ticket. The vacation is valid until October, 2024.

To purchase raffle tickets, contact Aimi Xistra at axistra@bgclt.org , (530) 542-0838 ext. 1003, online at http://www.bgclt.org or in-person at various events throughout November and December including the final opportunity at the Holiday Sausage Party at Sidellis on Sunday, December 10, 2023. These can be purchased with cash or check for $100, or online with a credit card for $105. If purchased online, a ticket entry will be filled out with information provided and dropped in the raffle jar, and the ticket stub will be mailed to the purchaser.

The last day to purchase raffle tickets will be on December 10, 2023, online at 3pm and in-person at 7:45pm. Drawing will be held at the annual Holiday Sausage Party at Sidellis at 8pm. The winner will be contacted by December 12, 2023. Hold on to your ticket stub as it will need to be presented, along with a photo ID to collect the prize.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. Raffle tickets are non-refundable.

Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is a registered U.S. 501(c)3 nonprofit, EIN: 68-0241891. All or part of your gift may be tax deductible. Please consult your tax advisor or attorney.