Wind, above average temps forecast this week for Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe weather this week is starting off windy but mostly it will feature sunny skies and above average temperatures.
Wind howled through the trees from Sunday night into Monday morning and the gusts are expected to get stronger.
The National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Monday and lasts through 8 p.m.
Southwest winds from 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves over 2 to 3 feet are forecast for mid-lake to the eastern shores.
Officials said small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Fire danger is high mainly below 5,500 feet in elevation and the wind will create blowing dust with poor visibility and hazardous conditions for high-profile vehicles in the northern Nevada valleys.
The service said some snow showers could break through, but it is not expected to impact travel.
The high Monday will be about 52 with the overnight low dropping to just below freezing.
The service said Tuesday and Wednesday will be more mild as high pressure settles over the area. High temps will be about 57 with the lows hovering near freezing.
The extended forecast Wednesday through the weekend calls for sunny skies and highs of about 60 with lows in the mid 30s.
Officials say the high temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages and to expect westerly afternoon breezes.
