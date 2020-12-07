Wind advisory, but no precipitation in Lake Tahoe forecast

A view Monday morning of Lake Tahoe from Zephyr Cove.

Provided / Alertwildfire.org

High wind is in the forecast but there is zero precipitation on the way this week for Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a Lake Wind Advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Monday with east winds expected to gust up to 40 mph. Waves are expected to reach 2 to 4 feet on the West Shore.

Officials recommend staying off the water and that using small boats, kayaks and paddle boards could be hazardous.

In the Kirkwood area, wind is expected to gust up to 55 mph.

Monday’s high will get into the low 40s before dropping into the mid to high 20s overnight. The weather service has essentially the same forecast — mostly sunny, clear and maybe a few clouds — for the rest for the week except for Friday where the temps remain a bit lower, a high near 38 and a low of about 23.

With the overnight temps in the 20s, ski resorts should be able to continue with snowmaking.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Homewood Mountain Resort is scheduled to open the next day, Thursday, Dec. 11.