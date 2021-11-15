Wind advisory, chance of rain, snow in forecast this week for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Strong winds and a slight chance of snow and rain are in the forecast this week for Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at noon and lasts through midnight. Southwest winds are expected to blow between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph making waves up to 3 feet on the lake.

While the temperature will reach an unseasonably high of about 60, venturing out onto the water is not recommended for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

The high temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will drop back to seasonal averages of about 50. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are forecast with breezes of about 5 mph.

The overnight lows Monday through Wednesday will be in the high 30s.

A possible storm is on the radar for Thursday into Friday, but officials are not expecting much precipitation in the Tahoe Basin.

The service said the latest weather projections are showing a trend to a drier storm that drops a couple of inches of snow on mountain passes with light rain showers below 6,500 feet.

Strong winds are expected to be in the 20-30 mph range with gusts up to 65 mph possible for mountaintops.

With mountain resorts scheduled to open on Friday, Vail Resorts officials are keeping a close eye on the forecasts, hoping for cool enough temperatures to make snow.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California are scheduled to spin lifts Friday, but the recent warm, dry, sunny weather may force opening days to be pushed back.

“The temps are definitely something we’re keeping an eye on – we’re hoping Mother Nature cooperates,” said a Vail spokesperson late last week.

The spokesperson said the company would probably make a decision early in the week whether or not opening will happen.